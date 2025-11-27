Netflix Down? Users Report Global Outage Amid Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere

Fans had eagerly been waiting for the fifth and the final season of the show, which was released three years after the last one. The final season's part one was scheduled for streaming in India starting 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. The remaining episodes are set to premiere on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The latest outage comes days after worldwide cloud network Cloudflare witnessed a massive outage, affecting several platforms. During the outage platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Uber, Spotify, Truth Social and Canva were not functioning.

Cloudflare, on its website, had said it has identified the glitch and is working towards resolving the issue. "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented," it said.

"We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London. We are continuing working on restoring service for application services customers," it added in a subsequent update.