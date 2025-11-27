Netflix Down? Users Report Global Outage Amid Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere
OTT giant Netflix is experiencing an outage in the United States and India on Thursday, coinciding with the premiere of its hit show Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, according to Downdetector.
There were more than 12,430 reports of issues with the streaming platform, as of 6:30 a.m. in India, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
According to Downdetector US, 10,789 users had reported the issue, but it later reduced to over 500 users.
Fans of the show took to X as they faced issues streaming the final season due to the outage. They claimed that Netflix crashed after the release of the much-awaited show.
“Stranger Things has already crashed Netflix.." one the users wrote.
Stranger Things has already crashed Netflix pic.twitter.com/8J5qEz973v— Sports Ball Fan (@SportsBallFan23) November 27, 2025
“Stranger Things S5 just CRASHED Netflix’s Servers…,” wrote another.
Stranger Things S5 just CRASHED Netflixâs Serversâ¦ pic.twitter.com/JV8n7uwEvC— Elite Momo (@momofnbr1_) November 27, 2025
Fans had eagerly been waiting for the fifth and the final season of the show, which was released three years after the last one. The final season's part one was scheduled for streaming in India starting 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. The remaining episodes are set to premiere on Christmas and New Year's Eve.
The latest outage comes days after worldwide cloud network Cloudflare witnessed a massive outage, affecting several platforms. During the outage platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Uber, Spotify, Truth Social and Canva were not functioning.
Cloudflare, on its website, had said it has identified the glitch and is working towards resolving the issue. "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented," it said.
"We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London. We are continuing working on restoring service for application services customers," it added in a subsequent update.