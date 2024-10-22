AI 'Once In A Generation Opportunity' For India, Says Microsoft India CTO

The rapidly developing technology of artificial intelligence provides "once in a generation opportunity" for a country like India to boost innovation, said Dr Rohini Srivathsa, chief technology officer of Microsoft India and South Asia.

"It is a once in a generation opportunity for India for inclusive and sustainable growth," Srivathsa said on Tuesday, while speaking at the NDTV World Summit.

The agility and speed at which innovation could happen will be immense with the wide-scale adoption of AI, she said, adding that the kind of accessibility that can be enabled will be "unprecedented".

India is poised to benefit from AI due to the advancements made in the country's digital public infrastructure over the past several years. "AI will really exponentially impact the DPIs," she said.

India, being a cradle of talent, should benefit from the advancements in artificial intelligence, according to Saurabh Sahu, managing director and lead for India business at Accenture.

A big component of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', or the self-reliant India campaign of the government, depends on the usage of AI, Sahu said. "But the use of AI should be responsible," he underlined.