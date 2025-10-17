NDTV World Summit 2025: AI Will Create More Jobs Than It Will Displace, Says Nitin Mittal

Artificial intelligence will create more jobs than it displaces as industries invest in AI infrastructure and skills, said Nitin Mittal, global AI leader and author of All In on AI, at the NDTV World Summit on Friday.

He said the focus should shift from job losses to how individuals can participate in the AI economy as investors, creators, and consumers.

Mittal said an emerging “digital workforce” powered by AI will complement humans, not replace them. The expansion of AI data centres, he said, will require manufacturing, power supply, and investment — all of which will generate employment. “These processes will create more jobs than the number of jobs AI will displace,” he said.