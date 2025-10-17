NDTV World Summit 2025: AI Will Create More Jobs Than It Will Displace, Says Nitin Mittal
Mittal noted that agentic and physical AI would affect roles in software engineering, customer support, coding, and call centres.
Artificial intelligence will create more jobs than it displaces as industries invest in AI infrastructure and skills, said Nitin Mittal, global AI leader and author of All In on AI, at the NDTV World Summit on Friday.
He said the focus should shift from job losses to how individuals can participate in the AI economy as investors, creators, and consumers.
Mittal said an emerging “digital workforce” powered by AI will complement humans, not replace them. The expansion of AI data centres, he said, will require manufacturing, power supply, and investment — all of which will generate employment. “These processes will create more jobs than the number of jobs AI will displace,” he said.
He noted that agentic and physical AI would affect roles in software engineering, customer support, coding, and call centres. However, he added that job losses have so far resulted not from AI itself but from people who are skilled in using it. “Almost all of the jobs have been impacted by another human proficient in AI and applying AI,” he said.
Mittal questioned whether these were the last jobs as currently known or the first of many emerging roles in an AI-driven economy that would demand reskilling and new capabilities. He also warned that without developing sovereign AI models, India risked losing the ability to preserve its cultural identity and communicate with customers in languages familiar to them.