NDTV Profit Exclusive: Cred Nears Approval For Payment Aggregation Venture

Credit card bill payment app Cred has been granted initial approval to foray into the payment aggregation sector, according to sources. The company will submit a system audit report within the next six months for further evaluation, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit, adding that the final approval for this expansion will then be determined based on the findings of the report. The development marks a step forward for the financial technology firm towards its expansion of its business offerings.
(This is a developing story)