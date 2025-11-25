Nano Banana Pro Image Prompt To Create 1880s-to-2025 AI Portraits Goes Viral

Google’s latest AI-powered image editing tool, Nano Banana Pro, is earning rave reviews on the internet for its striking accuracy in generating historical images with minimal prompts. After the viral 3D figurine trend popularised earlier by Nano Banana, the advanced version of the model has created a new trend.

Users are now able to generate images across decades and timelines with striking accuracy. In an X post on Monday, Nano Banana Pro’s official handle shared details on how users could join the trend.

Sharing the prompt, it noted: “Make a 4×4 grid starting with the 1880s. In each section, I should appear styled according to that decade (clothing, hairstyle, facial hair, accessories). Use colours, background, & film style accordingly. PS: I am a humanoid banana."

The model has asked users to share a similar prompt with it, while describing the desired images. Many users have already shared their own versions, using the AI model to generate detailed portraits from the 1880s to 2025.

Users praised the tool for its sharp styling, era-specific clothing, realistic textures and clever use of colour and background.

“Wow! I wanted to test the accuracy against real historical facts and just... hats off Nano Banana Pro. The consistency across the decades is incredible,” a user commented, sharing a grid collage representing the most famous Bollywood actresses between 1880s and 2026.