Nano Banana Pro Image Prompt To Create 1880s-to-2025 AI Portraits Goes Viral
In this new AI trend, users are able to generate images across different decades with striking accuracy.
Google’s latest AI-powered image editing tool, Nano Banana Pro, is earning rave reviews on the internet for its striking accuracy in generating historical images with minimal prompts. After the viral 3D figurine trend popularised earlier by Nano Banana, the advanced version of the model has created a new trend.
Users are now able to generate images across decades and timelines with striking accuracy. In an X post on Monday, Nano Banana Pro’s official handle shared details on how users could join the trend.
Sharing the prompt, it noted: “Make a 4×4 grid starting with the 1880s. In each section, I should appear styled according to that decade (clothing, hairstyle, facial hair, accessories). Use colours, background, & film style accordingly. PS: I am a humanoid banana."
The model has asked users to share a similar prompt with it, while describing the desired images. Many users have already shared their own versions, using the AI model to generate detailed portraits from the 1880s to 2025.
Users praised the tool for its sharp styling, era-specific clothing, realistic textures and clever use of colour and background.
Use the following prompt: Make a 4×4 grid starting with the 1880s. In each section, I should appear styled according to that decade (clothing, hairstyle, facial hair, accessories). Use colors, background, & film style accordingly.
“Wow! I wanted to test the accuracy against real historical facts and just... hats off Nano Banana Pro. The consistency across the decades is incredible,” a user commented, sharing a grid collage representing the most famous Bollywood actresses between 1880s and 2026.
Wow! I wanted to test the accuracy against real historical facts and just... hats off @NanoBanana . The consistency across the decades is incredible.— Nivedita Gaur (@thelastgrammer) November 24, 2025
Prompt - Generate a 4x4 grid of images. Each panel must show the uploaded female subject's face, styled to represent the mostâ¦ pic.twitter.com/lE357yDgI3
ALSO READ
Google Nano Banana Pro Brings Historical Moments To Life: You Can Create An Image Using This Prompt
Another person asked the AI image editing model to generate his own image over the decades with realistic background and clothes.
I am an average black man: pic.twitter.com/rF565x0yn9— David Mansaray ð¨ð¾âð» (@DavidMansaray) November 23, 2025
While the model made a mistake of including the '50s and '90s twice, its detailing with images appeared impressive. “This is incredible,” the user shared.
Another user tried a similar prompt and found the output to be “absolutely insane, hilarious and amazing.”
Prompted Nano Banana Pro to turn me into 16 versions of myself from the 1880s to now.— Dhilip Subramanian (@sdhilip) November 24, 2025
The output was absolutely insane, hilarious and amazing.
Good morning. Monday blues = gone. ð @NanoBanana pic.twitter.com/PoIXi2b3i8
ALSO READ
Google Nano Banana Pro Creates Fake PAN, Aadhaar: X User Flags Risks Over Misuse Of AI Tool
Others shared similar trends of popular anime characters, their own images and even the past and the future of technology.
The Past and Future of Search Enginesð¼ pic.twitter.com/Tp1rHsKhCF— TigerBro (@yizhi_tiger) November 24, 2025
Here’s a prompt imagining world-famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo over the decades:
Made it for free, you guys know who's this? @NanoBanana https://t.co/7GxTOVbWTF pic.twitter.com/k2zYZ8vozn— Z02 (@MengzhiY) November 24, 2025
Launched last week, Nano Banana Pro is offering “studio-quality designs” with unprecedented control, improved text rendering and enhanced world knowledge, Google said. Nano Banana Pro uses Gemini 3’s advanced reasoning to create accurate, context-rich visuals.
Gemini 3 is also garnering a lot of praise for its leap in reasoning, speed and overall intelligence. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is among those who have praised the model for outperforming rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.