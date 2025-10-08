Nano Banana AI Photo Editing May Soon Come To Google Lens, Circle to Search

According to the report by Android Authority, a welcome screen from Google Lens invites users to “capture, create, and share” when they choose the Nano Banana mode. Users can upload an image and then explain using simple prompts the edits they want Nano Banana to make. These can range from adjustments to the brightness and lighting to object removal to completely creative recreations Nano Banana has become famous for.

Along with Lens, Google is also reportedly working to integrate Nano Banana with its AI-powered Circle to Search feature. There is a Create option in Circle to Search as well, although Android Authority mentioned that “it’s not yet responsive to input in a way that does anything.” While the upgrade in Lens looks quite advanced already, the one in Circle to Search is still in the works.

Overall, the AI-powered image editor looks seamlessly incorporated into the Google app, like the search generative experience that Google integrated last year.

Considering that Nano Banana has been credited with nearly five billion creations since its launch, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Google is looking to integrate the app wherever possible, and soon, these upgrades may come to general users as well.