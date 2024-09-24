Myntra, Curefit Founder Mukesh Bansal Launches AI Startup With $27 Million Fundraise

Myntra and Curefit founder Mukesh Bansal announced his latest venture, Nurix, an artificial intelligence company, and its successful fundraise of $27.5 million on LinkedIn. The funds were raised from General Catalyst, Accel, and Meraki Labs.

"Our state-of-the-art AI research lab is advancing voice and reasoning capabilities to deliver low-latency, high-accuracy, and human-like solutions powered by GenAI, which are critical requirements for enterprise deployment," Bansal wrote on LinkedIn, announcing the company.

Apart from Bansal, the company's founders include Anantika Jain, Abhimanyu Shekhawat, Anuj Modi, and Abhishek Asawa.

Jain comes from a consulting background after a stint at Kearney, while Shekhawat comes with experience at Flipkart and Coinbase under his belt. On the other hand, Modi and Asawa are both IIT Bombay graduates, with the latter having held positions at JPMorgan, McKinsey & Co., and Tata Digital.

Nurix positions itself as a generative AI "services company building bespoke solutions for enterprises." Currently, it provides what it calls 'Nurix Agents' as well as 'Nurix Agent Assist'.

'Nurix Agents' are equipped to handle both text and audio interactions on the enterprise side for customers. This includes task automation, personalised interactions with clients, constant availability and consistent communication across channels.

'Nurix Agent Assist', on the other hand, is positioned as a product meant to "enhance productivity and efficiency across all roles," according to the company's website.