My11Circle, Winzo, Dream11, Pokerbaazi Suspend Real-Money Online Gaming Offerings

Online gaming platforms, including Dream11, My11Circle, WinZO, Zupee, and Nazara Technologies-backed PokerBaazi, have halted their real-money online gaming offerings, following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill by Parliament on Thursday.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, seeks a blanket ban on all forms of online money games, while promoting e-sports and online social games.

Online fantasy game My11Circle, owned and operated by Play Games24x7 Pvt Ltd, in a social media post, said it is suspending all gaming services that involve real money.

Popular fantasy sports platform Dream11, which has had brand endorsers like Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, and Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan, also shut its shop.

"As per The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, cash games and contests have been discontinued on Dream11," the company’s website said.

Nazara Technologies, in a regulatory filing, said Moonshine Technologies Private Ltd, the parent company that owns and operates the online poker platform PokerBaazi, has halted its real-money gaming offerings in the wake of the legislation.

"Pursuant to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by Parliament on August 21, 2025, and pending enactment, we wish to inform that, as a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the government’s mandate, Moonshine Technologies Private Limited, an associate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07 per cent stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations," it said.