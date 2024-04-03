Musk’s X Appoints New Head Of Safety To Oversee Content Rules

The company’s policies on free speech have alienated advertisers who don’t want their ads appearing next to harmful content. Last November, some of X’s major advertisers including Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc. paused spending on the site after a report found their ads next to pro-Nazi content. X’s advertising revenue was roughly $2.5 billion last year, a decline of about 50%, Bloomberg reported. That hasn’t stopped Musk from supporting content that some find offensive. X is also testing online groups for “adult content” and other types of “not safe for work” material.