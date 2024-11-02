Musk Loses Bid To Dismiss Ex-Twitter CEO’s Severance Lawsuit

In July, Musk and X Corp. defeated a lawsuit alleging that at least $500 million in severance pay was owed to about 6,000 laid-off employees under provisions of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

US District Judge Maxine Chesney on Friday rejected arguments by Musk’s lawyers that Agrawal’s claims should be dismissed. Agrawal was joined in the lawsuit by Vijaya Gadde, who was Twitter’s top legal and policy official; Ned Segal, the chief financial officer; and Sean Edgett, the company’s general counsel.

They allege they’re owed severance benefits equal to one year’s salary plus unvested stock awards valued at the acquisition price.

Chesney is overseeing two other suits brought by Twitter executives, including one by Nicholas Caldwell, who was general manager for “core tech” and is seeking $20 million as compensation for lost severance. The judge on Friday denied Musk’s request to dismiss a claim by Caldwell that mirrors Agrawal’s allegations.

Representatives of X didn’t immediately respond outside regular business hours to a request for comment.

The case is Agrawal v. Musk, 24-cv-01304, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).