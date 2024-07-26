Mphasis Launches NeoCrux, NeoZeta Platforms For AI-Led Software Engineering, Modernisation

NeoZeta leverages enterprise knowledge hidden in code and other technical artifacts and documents, offering a longer shelf-life for software systems developed on the platform. According to Mphasis, its key feature is transparency. Its design avoids black-box conversions and allows humans and AI agents to participate in enterprise modernisation with the help of open standards and knowledge graph technologies.

By leveraging enterprise knowledge, the platform has the potential to lower the time and cost of per-line-of-code modernisation. Its initial release supports relearning from Cobol, Naturals, Java and C++, along with AI-assisted validations by SMEs.

NeoZeta will be available on the Gen AI Foundry for Financial Services, a collaboration between AWS and Mphasis.AI business unit.

“Revolutionising the development landscape, Mphasis NeoCrux bridges the gap between innovation and efficiency by seamlessly integrating essential tools and harnessing the transformative capabilities of gen AI agents. At the same time, NeoZeta transforms enterprise application modernisation by unlocking hidden knowledge in code, non-code artifacts like architecture documents, meeting transcripts, etc., said Ramanathan Srikumar, chief solutions officer, Mphasis.