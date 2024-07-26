Mphasis Launches NeoCrux, NeoZeta Platforms For AI-Led Software Engineering, Modernisation
Mphasis also announced the launch of NeoZeta, a generative AI-based enterprise modernisation platform that offers transparency in the re-learning process to aid firms in modernising critical systems.
IT solutions provider Mphasis Ltd. has launched NeoCrux, a tool that aims to improve software engineers’ productivity by streamlining the software development lifecycle with the help of generative artificial intelligence-powered Agent Orchestrator. The platform allows engineers to integrate fit-for-purpose AI agents instead of limiting their access to one AI agent.
Mphasis also announced the launch of NeoZeta, a generative AI-based enterprise modernisation platform that offers transparency in the re-learning process to aid organisations in modernising critical systems.
NeoCrux
The NeoCrux platform supports resources within agile teams to deliver measurable acceleration in Idea2Launch IT Value Stream. The first release is an in-IDE assistant for software engineers, which will be followed by an AI-powered requirement engineering workbench for product owners. The platform’s enterprise edition is supported by personalised AI assistance that learns and adapts to individual engineers’ behaviours, Mphasis said.
The platform offers personalised experience for developers, quality engineers and product owners, with the enterprise edition providing a 360-degree view with recommendation engine. Its basic edition will be available on Microsoft Visual Studio Marketplace and will provide out-of-the-box integration into GitHub Copilot.
NeoZeta
NeoZeta leverages enterprise knowledge hidden in code and other technical artifacts and documents, offering a longer shelf-life for software systems developed on the platform. According to Mphasis, its key feature is transparency. Its design avoids black-box conversions and allows humans and AI agents to participate in enterprise modernisation with the help of open standards and knowledge graph technologies.
By leveraging enterprise knowledge, the platform has the potential to lower the time and cost of per-line-of-code modernisation. Its initial release supports relearning from Cobol, Naturals, Java and C++, along with AI-assisted validations by SMEs.
NeoZeta will be available on the Gen AI Foundry for Financial Services, a collaboration between AWS and Mphasis.AI business unit.
“Revolutionising the development landscape, Mphasis NeoCrux bridges the gap between innovation and efficiency by seamlessly integrating essential tools and harnessing the transformative capabilities of gen AI agents. At the same time, NeoZeta transforms enterprise application modernisation by unlocking hidden knowledge in code, non-code artifacts like architecture documents, meeting transcripts, etc., said Ramanathan Srikumar, chief solutions officer, Mphasis.