Motorola’s X70 Air Launch Timeline Revealed: Will It Be A Threat To iPhone Air And Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

The Moto X70 Air is set to be released in China soon. This was confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company on Weibo. The teaser image showed a sleek and slender design, signalling its intention to rival both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s latest iPhone Air. Additionally, the device is expected to be available in a green colour variant. Rumours also suggest that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Motorola has officially announced on its Weibo page that the Moto X70 Air will be launching in China towards the end of October. While the precise launch date has not been disclosed, the teaser image features a person holding the device, which showcases a slim design similar to that of the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air.

The image highlights the Moto X70 Air’s slim and lightweight design, while also hinting at its AI features. A side profile of the phone is visible, with the volume and power buttons located on the right side.