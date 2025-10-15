Motorola Unveils Moto X70 Air With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset; Check Key Specifications
Motorola’s latest smartphone, the Moto X70 Air, will be launched with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 4,800mAh battery and a triple 50MP camera setup.
Motorola, owned by Lenovo, has unveiled its latest ultra-thin smartphone, the Moto X70 Air, in China. Measuring just under 6mm in thickness, the handset joins the growing trend of slim flagship devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, Honor and Tecno.
The Moto X70 Air is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and features a 4,800mAh battery. For global markets, the device will be launched as the Motorola Edge 70.
Availability And Colour Options
Currently listed on Lenovo China’s website without pricing details, the Moto X70 Air will be offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. Buyers can choose from three Pantone-validated colour options: Gadget Grey, Lily Pad and Bronze Green.
The device will be available in China on Oct. 31, 2025, while the European debut as the Motorola Edge 70 will follow on Nov. 5, according to a report by Gadgets 360.
Display, Design And Other Key Specifications
The Moto X70 Air has a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a resolution of 1,220 x 2,712 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to 4,500 nits peak brightness and comes with SGS-certified eye care protection. Measuring 159.87 x 74.28 x 5.99mm and weighing 159g, the device carries an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features an Adreno GPU and a 3D vapour chamber for better heat management, running Android 16 out of the box.
The smartphone comes with a 4,800mAh battery and includes support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.
Camera And Connectivity
The connectivity options in the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG and USB Type-C. The smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor for biometric security, as per the report.
The Moto X70 Air is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.