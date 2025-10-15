Motorola Unveils Moto X70 Air With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset; Check Key Specifications

Motorola, owned by Lenovo, has unveiled its latest ultra-thin smartphone, the Moto X70 Air, in China. Measuring just under 6mm in thickness, the handset joins the growing trend of slim flagship devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, Honor and Tecno.

The Moto X70 Air is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and features a 4,800mAh battery. For global markets, the device will be launched as the Motorola Edge 70.