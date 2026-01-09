Motorola Signature Launching Soon In India — Flipkart Page Reveals Key Camera Specs, Design, Colours

The Motorola Signature is the flagship model in the company’s new ultra-premium series. The device comes equipped with a quad 50MP camera system, with the brand claiming “gold standard photography” through the primary 50MP Sony Lytia 828 sensor. The camera also boasts the “world’s first 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation” and captures 8K resolution with Dolby Vision. The setup also includes an ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro, and the three-in-one multispectral light sensor enhances exposure.

Durability in the Motorola Signature comes with aircraft-grade aluminium, even as the premium make comes in two Pantone-certified colours: Martini Olive (twill-inspired finish) and Carbon (linen-inspired finish). The smartphone is quite lightweight and sleek, weighing 186 gm and 6.99 mm in thickness.

According to an earlier media release, the Motorola Signature is powered by the advanced 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. It includes a dedicated AI engine, with capabilities like AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilisation, and AI Group Shot, along with Moto AI features.

The device boasts a 6.8-inch Extreme Amoled display, paired with Dolby Atmos and Bose-tuned stereo speakers for an enhanced multimedia experience. Powering the Motorola Signature is a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Motorola promises up to seven years of Android OS upgrades and security patches.

The Motorola Signature also pairs exclusive privilege services like travel, dining, wellness, and lifestyle across Indian cities through the Signature Club.