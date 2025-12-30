Motorola Signature Launch Date Confirmed: Camera To Other Specs— What To Expect?

The handset has been confirmed to have a fabric-finished rear panel along with the flat display with slim bezels. Besides this, customers can expect an advanced camera setup, which features a periscope telephoto lens as well as flagship-grade performance. The phone has featured on a popular benchmarking site.

In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that Motorola Signature will be introduced on Jan. 7, 2026. The live Flipkart microsite also teases key details about its design, while its hardware specifications have been kept under wraps.

The handset will come with a flat display, featuring slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot for front camera. Its rear panel will have fabric finish, while the volume rocker and power button will be on the right side.

Also, there is a button on the left edge that might be for camera control or even utilised as a shortcut key to access artificial intelligence (AI) and related functions. The teaser image further revealed the rear camera module, highlighting a periscope telephoto shooter for photography.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Motorola Signature smartphone was spotted on Geekbench and showed impressive results in tests. The mobile scored 2,854 points in single core and 9,411 points in multi core tests.

The listing noted a CPU with two cores at 3.80GHz along with six cores at 3.32GHz. It further showed an Adreno 829 GPU, pointing towards Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. Other details revealed that Motorola Signature could be equipped with 16GB of RAM and come with Android 16 out of the box.

Leaks and tipsters have even suggested a stylus support for the premium segment smartphone, which could be made available in two colour options - Carbon and Martini Olive. Moreover, it could feature a triple camera setup on the back side, including 50-megapixel rear camera sensors. This might have a primary Sony Lytia sensor with optical image stabilisation.