Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition To Launch On Sept. 1 In India — Check Specs, Features, Price

Motorola recently introduced The Brilliant Collection bundle in collaboration with Swarovski in certain global markets.

In India, the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition is anticipated to feature the same specifications as the usual Razr 60. Under its hood, it is likely to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor. The device may have a 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen that opens into a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO primary foldable display.

The Razr 60 Swarovski edition is tipped to include a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide sensor on the rear, in addition to a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos calls. It is anticipated to house a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The promotional image indicates that the Indian Swarovski edition of the Razr 60 will feature the same Pantone Ice Melt colour as the current global versions.

The Razr 60 Swarovski edition is reportedly priced at $999 in the US, although details regarding its India pricing are still pending. The standard Razr 60 is available in India for Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration.

Along with the Razr 60, Motorola will also release the Moto Buds Loop decorated with Swarovski crystals, which is priced at $299.