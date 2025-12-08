Motorola Edge 70 Launch Date In India Confirmed, Flipkart Microsite Live

The Motorola Edge 70 will be unveiled in India on Dec. 15, the company announced in an X post. The brand also confirmed that the device will feature a triple rear camera system (50MP each) accompanied by an LED flash.

The Edge 70 will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, Motorola revealed further. The smartphone will be offered in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad shades and will be available via Flipkart, the Motorola India e-store, and leading offline retail outlets.

More specifications of the Edge 70 are likely to be revealed in the days ahead of its launch. The Edge 70 was originally introduced in select global markets in October, giving a preview of what Indian buyers can expect.

The device sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Edge 70 comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage in global markets, although this might change in India. It packs Android 16 straight out of the box.

The smartphone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, plus MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. Powering the device is a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.