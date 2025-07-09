Moto G96 Launched With Segment-Leading Display, Camera, Chipset — Check Full Specs, Price In India

Motorola has launched the Moto G96 in India, a smartphone that boasts a few aces up its sleeve to shine in the mid-range smartphone market. The Moto G96 packs a segment-leading display and camera, as per Motorola, along with a powerful Snapdragon processor that gives its performance an edge.

Here’s an up-close look at the Moto G96, including its chipset, display, camera, colours, price in India, and more.