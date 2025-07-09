Moto G96 Launched With Segment-Leading Display, Camera, Chipset — Check Full Specs, Price In India
The Moto G96 features a dual rear camera — a Sony Lytia 700C 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultrawide — plus a 32MP front-facing camera.
Motorola has launched the Moto G96 in India, a smartphone that boasts a few aces up its sleeve to shine in the mid-range smartphone market. The Moto G96 packs a segment-leading display and camera, as per Motorola, along with a powerful Snapdragon processor that gives its performance an edge.
Here’s an up-close look at the Moto G96, including its chipset, display, camera, colours, price in India, and more.
Moto G96 Chipset/OS
The Moto G96 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and comes with Android 15 out-of-the-box and three years of software updates.
Moto G96 RAM/Storage
The Moto G96 is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and offers RAM boost of up to 24GB.
Moto G96 Camera
The Moto G96 features a dual rear camera — a “segment-best” Sony Lytia 700C 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultrawide — plus a 32MP front-facing camera. Powered by Moto AI, the camera offers capabilities such as AI photo enhancement and Google-powered features like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser.
Moto G96 Display
With a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED screen, 144Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080p, Colour Boost, and SGS Eye Protection, the Moto G96’s display is one of the best in its class.
Moto G96 Battery
The Moto G96 houses a big 5500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging.
Moto G96 Safety And Protection
The G96 has an IP68 rating for underwater protection, Corning Glass 5 screen protection, and Water Touch technology.
Moto G96 Colours
Along with a vegan leather finish, the G96 comes in four Pantone-certified colours: Greener Pastures, Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, and Cattleya Orchid.
Moto G96 Other Features
Smart Connect, Cross Device Search, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and high-res audio, Family Space 3.0, ThinkShield Protection 3.0, and Moto Secure 3.0.
Moto G96 Price In India And Availability
Moto G96 price in India starts from Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, with its sale starting July 16 on Flipkart.