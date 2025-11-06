Moto G67 Power Price In India, Camera, Battery, Display, Other Specs And Features

Powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core chip paired with an Adreno GPU, the G67 Power starts at 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage. RAM Boost lets you expand virtually up to 24GB for smoother multitasking.

It ships with Android 15 out of the box, promising one OS upgrade and three years of security patches. Motorola’s Hello UX features gestures such as three-finger screenshots, chop for flashlight, and twist to launch the camera.

In terms of optics, the G67 Power sports a rear triple-camera array led with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a “two-in-one Flicker” camera. Up front, a 32MP camera handles selfies and video calls. All cameras support 4K at 30fps video, plus Timelapse, Dual Capture, Slow-mo, and Audio Zoom. An AI Photo Enhancement Engine polishes pictures further.

At its core is a big 7,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The G67 Power’s 6.7-inch FHD+ display refreshes at 120Hz and supports HDR10+, and comes protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It has an IP64 dust/water resistance rating and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for drops and tough conditions. Dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos pair with Google’s Gemini AI for smart audio.

The Moto G67 Power is available in three Pantone shades: Parachute Purple, Blue Curacao, and Cilantro.