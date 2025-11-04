Moto G67 Power Launching Nov. 5 — Check Confirmed Camera, Battery, Chipset, Display, Storage Specs

Under its hood, the Moto G67 Power houses Qualcomm’s 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, teamed with an Adreno graphics processor. The phone will come in 8GB RAM as standard and 128GB and 256GB storage options. Virtual RAM expansion up to 24GB is possible through the RAM Boost feature.

The Moto G67 Power will come preloaded with Android 15. The company has committed to one major Android update and three years of security updates. Motorola’s Hello UX also supports gestures like three-finger screenshot, chop action to turn on flashlight, and twist to start up camera.

On the imaging front, the Moto G67 Power includes a triple-camera array at the rear, led by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a third sensor. A 32MP selfie camera sits in a centered punch-hole notch. All lenses support 4K video recording at 30fps and modes like Timelapse, Dual Capture, Slow Motion, and Audio Zoom. The phone also has an Al Photo Enhancement Engine.

The Moto G67 Power houses a 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired rapid charging. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, with HDR10+ compatibility. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front. The phone also meets MIL-810H standards for durability against drops and holds an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and water.

The dual stereo speakers incorporate Dolby Atmos and integration with Google’s Gemini AI assistant. There are various sensors in the device, including fingerprint reader, ambient light sensor, proximity detector, gyroscope, accelerometer, SAR sensor, and electronic compass.

The Moto G67 Power will be available in three Pantone-inspired hues: Parachute Purple, Blue Curacao, and Cilantro.