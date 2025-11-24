Moto G57 Power Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Sony Camera — Price In India, Specs, Features

Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 octa-core processor, the G57 Power offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM Boost feature allows virtual expansion up to 24GB for enhanced multitasking performance and speed.

The Moto G57 Power comes with Android 16 pre-installed, and Motorola promises an upgrade to Android 17 along with three years of security patches. Hello UX brings convenient gestures like three-finger screenshots, chop-chop flashlight activation, and twist-to-open camera.

For photography, the G57 Power features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and supported by an AI Photo Enhancement engine for refined images. An 8MP front-facing camera manages selfies and video calls.

Powering the G57 Power is a huge 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that helps maintain a slim design. It sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits peak brightness, Display Colour Boost, and Smart Water Touch functionality, with the screen shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The phone carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance plus MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. It also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning.

Sensors include fingerprint reader, proximity, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and e-compass.

The Moto G57 Power is offered in a premium Pantone-curated vegan leather finish and three colour choices: Corsair, Fluidity, and Regatta.