Most Companies Expect Productivity Gains With AI, But Only 2% Are Ready: Research

Enterprises recognise the potential of artificial intelligence and are eager to adopt enterprise AI, yet most are far from fully integrating AI into their businesses and operations owing to large gaps in basic AI readiness, according to a study by Infosys Knowledge Institute, the research arm of Infosys Ltd.

Enterprises expect an average increase of 15% in productivity from their current AI projects, with some anticipating up to 40% gains, the study showed. However, only 2% of organisations are ready across five areas key to achieving productivity gains from AI: talent, strategy, governance, data, and technology.

The biggest gaps lie in technology readiness, with only 9% of companies possessing the necessary AI capabilities like machine learning frameworks, prebuilt algorithms, and dynamic compute. Additionally, data accuracy, processes, and accessibility are significant challenges, with only about 10% of respondents reporting ease of data location and access for AI projects.