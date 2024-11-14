Most Companies Deploying AI In Marketing, With A Majority Generating Business Value

Most companies have embedded artificial intelligence in marketing functions, and AI fluency of chief marketing officers is driving business value and increasing their influence over corporate decision-making and strategy, a report from Infosys Knowledge Institute, a research arm of Infosys Ltd., shows.

The survey found that while most CMOs are deploying AI across main marketing activities, 48% of AI deployments struggle to deliver business value. It categorised CMOs as Leaders (13%), Learners (60%) or Laggards (27%) in AI fluency, based on their ability to deliver business value from AI.

AI-fluent CMOs make data-driven decisions using predictive AI to anticipate customer needs, personalise and optimise campaigns, and to boost marketing performance. They also use generative AI to bring together value from data, industry expertise, and creative execution to build stronger capabilities within teams.

The Infosys CMO Radar 2024, which surveyed 2,600 marketing leaders, explores the adoption of AI across the marketing lifecycle, including content creation, conversational agents, sales enablement, personalisation, campaign management and analytics.

Research findings include: