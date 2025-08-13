'More Trustworthy Than Sam Altman': Elon Musk Posts ChatGPT Screenshot Amid AI Wars
Elon Musk shared a ChatGPT response calling him more trustworthy than Sam Altman, hours after accusing Apple of antitrust violations that saw the two tech moguls locked in a war of words
Elon Musk on Wednesday posted a screenshot of his chat with rival Sam Altman’s generative AI bot ChatGPT, where the bot appeared to be siding with the world’s richest man. Musk had asked ChatGPT to pick the more trustworthy person between him and Altman. To this, ChatGPT responded with Musk’s name.
"Who is more trustworthy? Sam Altman or Elon Musk. You can pick only one and output only their name," Musk asked the bot.
This comes hours after the two tech moguls engaged in an online viral banter on X. On Tuesday, Musk accused Apple of antitrust violations, claiming it blocks AI competitors like xAI from topping the App Store and favours Altman’s OpenAI.
"Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach number 1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action," Musk’s X post read.
To this, Altman responded by calling Musk 'hypocritical' and alleging that he manipulated X's algorithm to harm his rivals.
"This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like," the OpenAI CEO replied.
The feud got further escalated after Altman challenged Musk to sign an affidavit denying any manipulation. It took a new turn after a random user tagged Grok on the viral post and asked who among the two was right.
To this, Grok replied, "Based on verified evidence, Sam Altman is right. Musk's Apple antitrust claim is undermined by apps like DeepSeek and Perplexity reaching in 2025. Conversely, Musk has a history of directing X algorithm changes to boost his posts and favour his interests, per 2023 reports and ongoing probes. Hypocrisy noted."
Joining the proxy battle, Altman’s ChatGPT X handle highlighted Grok’s response and called it a "good" bot for siding with Altman.
In the subsequent hours, Musk posted a screenshot of his chat with ChatGPT, where the AI bot was seen siding with Musk. As Musk’s post gained traction, several users shared that they, too, asked a similar question to ChatGPT but got different responses.
"Literally just tried this and got the opposite result, did OpenAI already catch on to this and change the output?" a user shared with the screenshot of his chat, where ChatGPT called Altman more "trustworthy".