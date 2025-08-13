'More Trustworthy Than Sam Altman': Elon Musk Posts ChatGPT Screenshot Amid AI Wars

This comes hours after the two tech moguls engaged in an online viral banter on X. On Tuesday, Musk accused Apple of antitrust violations, claiming it blocks AI competitors like xAI from topping the App Store and favours Altman’s OpenAI.

"Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach number 1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action," Musk’s X post read.

To this, Altman responded by calling Musk 'hypocritical' and alleging that he manipulated X's algorithm to harm his rivals.

"This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like," the OpenAI CEO replied.