Xiaomi 16 Series Launch: Latest Leak Reveals Timeline, Processor, Battery, Other Key Specifications

Xiaomi is preparing the next generation of its flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 16 series, which is likely to succeed last year’s Xiaomi 15 lineup. Although the company has not shared any official information on the launch schedule, new leaks suggest that the unveiling may take place soon.

Reports indicate that the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro could become the first devices to ship with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, which may also be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Both models are said to incorporate a triple rear camera system, including two 50 MP sensors.

According to leaks shared on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, the world’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) is expected to be announced between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26.

Although the tipster stopped short of naming a particular model, the speculation surrounding the post has led to strong chatter that the Xiaomi 16 series could be the first to debut with this high-end chipset.