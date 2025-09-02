Xiaomi 16 Series Launch: Latest Leak Reveals Timeline, Processor, Battery, Other Key Specifications
Qualcomm is expected to reveal its brand-new flagship processor at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, which will start on Sept. 23.
Xiaomi is preparing the next generation of its flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 16 series, which is likely to succeed last year’s Xiaomi 15 lineup. Although the company has not shared any official information on the launch schedule, new leaks suggest that the unveiling may take place soon.
Reports indicate that the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro could become the first devices to ship with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, which may also be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Both models are said to incorporate a triple rear camera system, including two 50 MP sensors.
According to leaks shared on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, the world’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) is expected to be announced between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26.
Although the tipster stopped short of naming a particular model, the speculation surrounding the post has led to strong chatter that the Xiaomi 16 series could be the first to debut with this high-end chipset.
If the leaked timeline proves accurate, the Xiaomi 16 range could make its debut slightly ahead of schedule when compared to the Xiaomi 15 series, which launched towards the end of October last year.
In addition to the regular Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro, reports suggest that the company may also unveil a smaller “Pro Mini” edition this year, aimed at users who prefer a more compact flagship device. The Xiaomi 16 Ultra is believed to be scheduled for release in 2026. All handsets in the upcoming line-up are expected to ship with Android 16 out of the box, customised with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 interface.
Leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 16 and the more compact Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini may both feature 6.3‑inch displays, while the Xiaomi 16 Pro could step up to a much larger 6.8‑inch screen. Xiaomi 16 is expected to come equipped with a massive 7,000 mAh battery.