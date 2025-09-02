Business NewsTechnologyXiaomi 16 Series Launch: Latest Leak Reveals Timeline, Processor, Battery, Other Key Specifications
ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi 16 Series Launch: Latest Leak Reveals Timeline, Processor, Battery, Other Key Specifications

Qualcomm is expected to reveal its brand-new flagship processor at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, which will start on Sept. 23.

02 Sep 2025, 09:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Xiaomi 16 series is likely to be launched between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
The Xiaomi 16 series is likely to be launched between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26. (Source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Xiaomi is preparing the next generation of its flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 16 series, which is likely to succeed last year’s Xiaomi 15 lineup. Although the company has not shared any official information on the launch schedule, new leaks suggest that the unveiling may take place soon. 

Reports indicate that the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro could become the first devices to ship with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, which may also be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Both models are said to incorporate a triple rear camera system, including two 50 MP sensors.

According to leaks shared on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, the world’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) is expected to be announced between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26. 

Although the tipster stopped short of naming a particular model, the speculation surrounding the post has led to strong chatter that the Xiaomi 16 series could be the first to debut with this high-end chipset.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi’s Sedan Crushed Tesla’s Model 3 In China; Now Its SUV Is Gunning For Model Y
Opinion
Xiaomi’s Sedan Crushed Tesla’s Model 3 In China; Now Its SUV Is Gunning For Model Y
Read More

If the leaked timeline proves accurate, the Xiaomi 16 range could make its debut slightly ahead of schedule when compared to the Xiaomi 15 series, which launched towards the end of October last year. 

Qualcomm is expected to reveal its brand-new flagship processor at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, which will start on Sept. 23. 

In addition to the regular Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro, reports suggest that the company may also unveil a smaller “Pro Mini” edition this year, aimed at users who prefer a more compact flagship device. The Xiaomi 16 Ultra is believed to be scheduled for release in 2026. All handsets in the upcoming line-up are expected to ship with Android 16 out of the box, customised with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 interface.

Leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 16 and the more compact Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini may both feature 6.3‑inch displays, while the Xiaomi 16 Pro could step up to a much larger 6.8‑inch screen. Xiaomi 16 is expected to come equipped with a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

ALSO READ

Realme 15T Price In India, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know
Opinion
Realme 15T Price In India, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT