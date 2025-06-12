New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Teaser Hints At AI-Powered Camera With Enhanced Features
The teaser hints that the Galaxy Z Fold7’s camera 'now gets what you’re looking at — and responds'.
It's raining "foldable" teasers from Samsung.
Just a day after Samsung dropped a teaser for its purported Galaxy Z Fold7, calling it the “thinnest, lightest, and most advanced”, it has released yet another, teasing the AI-powered camera.
The teaser hints that the Galaxy Z Fold7’s camera “now gets what you’re looking at — and responds”, which indicates more AI-powered capabilities and even something on the lines of visual intelligence.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: AI-Powered Ultra-Grade Camera?
Samsung goes on to describe how AI is evolving from text-based prompts to multimodal understanding. “Galaxy devices are becoming smarter — able to get what you’re looking at and respond to situations,” it said.
“Coupled with enhanced AI-powered features, the Galaxy camera is now part of the intuitive interface that turns what users see into understanding and action,” Samsung said in the cryptic post, which hints at the Galaxy Z Fold7 camera having more AI integration than ever.
Samsung might also be integrating Google Gemini more tightly into the camera app, which could allow users to point their phones at objects to get additional information.
“The camera will only get smarter … When paired with the flexible, expansive screen of a foldable, this experience becomes even more powerful, dynamic and immersive,” Samsung added.
Possible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Specs
Details are thin as to the specs of Galaxy Z Fold7. When it comes to camera, the teaser shows a triple lens and rumour goes that the Galaxy Z Fold7 could pack a new 200MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, plus 10MP and 4MP front shooters.
The book-style foldable is tipped to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, with 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options. While the main display could be an 8.2-inch Amoled, a 6.5-inch Amoled could be the cover screen. It could house a 4,400mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Launch Timeline
The Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to make its debut at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked presentation in early July.