New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Teaser Hints At AI-Powered Camera With Enhanced Features

Samsung goes on to describe how AI is evolving from text-based prompts to multimodal understanding. “Galaxy devices are becoming smarter — able to get what you’re looking at and respond to situations,” it said.

“Coupled with enhanced AI-powered features, the Galaxy camera is now part of the intuitive interface that turns what users see into understanding and action,” Samsung said in the cryptic post, which hints at the Galaxy Z Fold7 camera having more AI integration than ever.

Samsung might also be integrating Google Gemini more tightly into the camera app, which could allow users to point their phones at objects to get additional information.

“The camera will only get smarter … When paired with the flexible, expansive screen of a foldable, this experience becomes even more powerful, dynamic and immersive,” Samsung added.