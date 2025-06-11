Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Teased As 'Thinnest, Lightest, Most Advanced' — Check Expected Specs, Launch Date

Samsung teased the purported Galaxy Z Fold7 in a video on its website last week, describing it as "an Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor".

Now the tech major has released another teaser, calling the upcoming book-style foldable "thin, light, and built to last". It also indicated that the foldable will continue to blend "versatility with portability", hinting that the Galaxy Z Fold7 could be more portable than ever.