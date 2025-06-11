Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Teased As 'Thinnest, Lightest, Most Advanced' — Check Expected Specs, Launch Date
Samsung has hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold7 can be more portable than ever.
Samsung teased the purported Galaxy Z Fold7 in a video on its website last week, describing it as "an Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor".
Now the tech major has released another teaser, calling the upcoming book-style foldable "thin, light, and built to last". It also indicated that the foldable will continue to blend "versatility with portability", hinting that the Galaxy Z Fold7 could be more portable than ever.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: More Portable And Easier To Use?
Samsung stressed that "users desire a foldable device that is as easy to carry as it is to use". With Samsung working to advance foldable tech with each passing generation, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 is likely to be "thinner, lighter and more durable than the last".
The company also hinted in the last teaser that the upcoming foldable will pack ultra-grade features, boasting industry-leading hardware, improved performance and enhanced AI integration. Samsung added that in its unfolded state, the phone will transform "into a more immersive entertainment hub, a spacious workspace or a multitasking powerhouse".
The Galaxy Z Fold7 is also expected to pack powerful "Galaxy AI features designed specifically for the foldable form".
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Specs (Expected)
The Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to include the following key specs:
Display: 8.2-inch Amoled main screen, 6.5-inch Amoled cover display with 120Hz refresh rate (compared to 7.6 and 6.3 inches in the Galaxy Z Fold 6).
Chipset/RAM/Storage: Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB options.
Camera: New 200MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom; 10MP and 4MP front cameras.
Battery: 4,400mAh.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Launch (Expected)
The Galaxy Z Fold7 will reportedly launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked presentation in early July.