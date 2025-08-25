Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra Expected To Come With Rounder Corners

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was already seen as a step forward in comfort, due to its softened corners compared with the sharper designs of earlier models.

As Android Authority noted, this small adjustment had a noticeable impact on usability, since the boxy edges of the Galaxy S22 Ultra through to the S24 Ultra were often criticised for digging into users’ palms. “This is welcome news if true, as it should make for a more comfortable grip,” the outlet reported. The publication added that some Galaxy S24 Ultra owners had even complained that their handsets damaged their trouser pockets, which fuelled calls for Samsung to rethink its design choices.

The rumoured changes also echo the design philosophy of Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, which leans heavily on rounded corners to improve comfort.

Some users felt that Samsung was simply taking cues from Apple.