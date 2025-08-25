Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra Expected To Come With Rounder Corners
The rumoured changes also echo the design philosophy of Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, which leans heavily on rounded corners to improve comfort.
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra could bring a subtle yet significant design shift. Fresh leaks suggest that the phone may be easier to handle than its predecessors.
A tipster claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s “four corners” have become “rounder,” indicating that Samsung is continuing to refine the ergonomics of its flagship device.
The four corners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's body have become rounder.— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) August 24, 2025
The Galaxy S25 Ultra was already seen as a step forward in comfort, due to its softened corners compared with the sharper designs of earlier models.
As Android Authority noted, this small adjustment had a noticeable impact on usability, since the boxy edges of the Galaxy S22 Ultra through to the S24 Ultra were often criticised for digging into users’ palms. “This is welcome news if true, as it should make for a more comfortable grip,” the outlet reported. The publication added that some Galaxy S24 Ultra owners had even complained that their handsets damaged their trouser pockets, which fuelled calls for Samsung to rethink its design choices.
Some users felt that Samsung was simply taking cues from Apple.
But not everyone is convinced. One user cautioned that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might end up resembling Google’s Pixel or the iPhone.
Now there is no distinctive look to the s26u it will look just like pixels and iPhone to differentiate you ought to look at the cam module this is sad lmao ð¤£ Samsung is not doing right lol— ALI ALYBA (@AliAlybs) August 24, 2025
Samsung’s design approach for the Ultra line has shifted over time. The original Galaxy S20 Ultra and its successor, the S21 Ultra, both featured relatively rounded corners. A marked departure came with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which adopted sharper lines and a boxier frame that persisted through the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra. This made the series look more striking, but also less forgiving to hold, according to Sam Mobile.
The design rumours are not the only leaks surrounding next year’s device. Android Authority has also reported on new technologies that could arrive with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, including Flex Magic Pixel, a screen feature that reduces viewing angles for sensitive apps. Additionally, a much wider f/1.4 aperture for the main camera is said to be in development, promising improved low-light performance.
If accurate, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s more rounded corners would signal a shift back in design. It shows Samsung’s ongoing attempt to balance comfort with aesthetics since the Ultra line was first launched.