Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro New Leak Reveals Key Specifications, Hints At Minimal Upgrades Over S25

As per the new leaks, Galaxy S26 Pro could measure around 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm and have a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Performance-wise, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Some regions are likely to receive the Exynos 2600 variant. RAM may go up to 16GB, an increase from the S25’s 12GB.

Battery capacity is reported to be 4,300mAh, with fast charging limited to 25W, as per a leak. Photography upgrades are limited on the Galaxy S26 Pro. It is expected to feature a 50MP ultrawide camera replacing the previous 12MP lens, a main 50MP sensor different from the S25. The 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom remains unchanged.

Other likely features include IP68 water resistance, USB 3.2 support and One UI 8 out of the box.