Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro New Leak Reveals Key Specifications, Hints At Minimal Upgrades Over S25
Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Pro, is a few months away from an official launch, but leaks have started to reveal the phone’s design and specifications.
Following the release of CAD renders, reports indicate that the Galaxy S26 Pro may not offer substantial upgrades over the Galaxy S25, according to a Techlusive.in report.
Design Similarities With Galaxy S25
The leaked CAD images suggest that the Galaxy S26 Pro will closely resemble its predecessor. The device is expected to feature slim bezels, a centrally positioned punch-hole selfie camera and a flat frame with slightly curved edges. The rear of the phone may include a pill-shaped camera module with three vertically aligned lenses.
Specifications
As per the new leaks, Galaxy S26 Pro could measure around 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm and have a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Performance-wise, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Some regions are likely to receive the Exynos 2600 variant. RAM may go up to 16GB, an increase from the S25’s 12GB.
Battery capacity is reported to be 4,300mAh, with fast charging limited to 25W, as per a leak. Photography upgrades are limited on the Galaxy S26 Pro. It is expected to feature a 50MP ultrawide camera replacing the previous 12MP lens, a main 50MP sensor different from the S25. The 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom remains unchanged.
Other likely features include IP68 water resistance, USB 3.2 support and One UI 8 out of the box.
Expected Launch
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched in January 2026, though Samsung has not confirmed an exact date. Until then, Samsung smartphone users can keep watch on leaks and industry reports for more updates.