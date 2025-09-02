Samsung Expands One UI 8 Beta Programme To More Galaxy Devices In India, Check Full List
The One UI 8 beta programme has now been opened up to more models, including the Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.
Samsung is widening the beta release of its Android 16-based One UI 8 software and making it available on some of its older smartphones. Several Galaxy smartphones in India have recently been added to the beta list or have started receiving refreshed beta updates, according to reports.
The One UI 8 beta was first introduced with the Galaxy S25 lineup and later made available to more devices last month. Samsung has announced that a few models will start receiving the stable version this month, though the beta testing phase will still continue for some time.
The One UI 8 beta programme has now been opened up to more models, including the Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra), according to a 9To5Google report. The One UI 8 beta version will also be available with mid-range options like the Galaxy A36, A35, A55 and A54, a Sammobile report mentioned.
At present, the beta version is being rolled out in markets such as India and South Korea, with a broader launch expected in the near future.
This wider coverage hints that other eligible devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, could soon be added to the beta. It also points towards the stable release for several Galaxy smartphones being just around the corner.
One UI 8 comes with a sleeker, more polished design that includes smoother animations, redesigned icons and a more uniform appearance across Samsung’s apps. Users now get enhanced themes, a wider range of wallpapers and more versatile widgets, making it easier to personalise the home screen to their liking.
The lock screen gains interactive widgets and richer visuals, while the Always-On Display offers improved customisation and more engaging designs. A refreshed notification panel with neatly organised alerts and more interactive options allows users to respond and manage tasks faster.
Features like split-screen and pop-up view have been fine-tuned, making it easier and more seamless to switch between apps, particularly on bigger displays. With Android 16, privacy settings have become stricter, while One UI 8 makes it simpler to manage app permissions and stay updated with the latest security patches.