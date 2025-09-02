Samsung Expands One UI 8 Beta Programme To More Galaxy Devices In India, Check Full List

Samsung is widening the beta release of its Android 16-based One UI 8 software and making it available on some of its older smartphones. Several Galaxy smartphones in India have recently been added to the beta list or have started receiving refreshed beta updates, according to reports.

The One UI 8 beta was first introduced with the Galaxy S25 lineup and later made available to more devices last month. Samsung has announced that a few models will start receiving the stable version this month, though the beta testing phase will still continue for some time.

The One UI 8 beta programme has now been opened up to more models, including the Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra), according to a 9To5Google report. The One UI 8 beta version will also be available with mid-range options like the Galaxy A36, A35, A55 and A54, a Sammobile report mentioned.

At present, the beta version is being rolled out in markets such as India and South Korea, with a broader launch expected in the near future.