Oppo Find X9 Pro Gets Hasselblad Imaging Kit With Add-On Lens For Enhanced Zoom
Oppo has confirmed that the detachable lens will enhance the Find X9 Pro’s zoom capabilities by approximately 3.28 times.
The Oppo Find X9 range is set to make its official debut later this week, featuring two variants: the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. In the lead-up to the launch, Oppo has introduced a dedicated accessory package for the Pro edition, designed to elevate its camera performance.
Called the Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit, this modular add‑on comes with a lens and two different mounting options. Oppo has announced the Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit for the Find X9 Pro through a post on Weibo. According to the brand, this camera accessory will debut in China on Oct. 16, alongside the launch of the Find X9 series.
The Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit will feature a Hasselblad-branded teleconverter lens, a magnetic ring light for flash, a magnetic grip, a protective case with magnets, and a professional shoulder strap.
Most of these components attach magnetically to the back of the Find X9 Pro for easy installation and removal.
Oppo revealed that the ring light can deliver up to 700 continuous flashes and emits an illuminance of 2200 lux on a surface half a metre away. This magnetic accessory allows users to adjust the colour temperature between 3,000K and 9,000K.
The magnetic handle attaches to the base of the Find X9 Pro, functioning as a dedicated physical shutter button with an ergonomic grip for comfortable use.
Oppo has confirmed that the detachable lens will enhance the Find X9 Pro’s zoom capabilities by approximately 3.28 times. This upgrade means the phone’s 70 mm telephoto lens effectively extends to a focal length of 230 mm.
Additionally, the device will feature an improved XPan mode alongside support for Hasselblad’s signature colour profiles.
These accessories will be exclusive to the Oppo Find X9 Pro and won't be compatible with the standard Find X9 model. Oppo has previously announced that the regular Find X9 will also launch with video-related attachments, though specific details about these add-ons are yet to be disclosed.