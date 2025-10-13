Business NewsTechnologyOppo Find X9 Pro Gets Hasselblad Imaging Kit With Add-On Lens For Enhanced Zoom
ADVERTISEMENT

Oppo Find X9 Pro Gets Hasselblad Imaging Kit With Add-On Lens For Enhanced Zoom

Oppo has confirmed that the detachable lens will enhance the Find X9 Pro’s zoom capabilities by approximately 3.28 times.

13 Oct 2025, 05:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Find X9 Pro’s camera setup is set to launch under the Hasselblad brand partnership. (Source: Oppo on Weibo)</p></div>
The Find X9 Pro’s camera setup is set to launch under the Hasselblad brand partnership. (Source: Oppo on Weibo)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Oppo Find X9 range is set to make its official debut later this week, featuring two variants: the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. In the lead-up to the launch, Oppo has introduced a dedicated accessory package for the Pro edition, designed to elevate its camera performance.

Called the Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit, this modular add‑on comes with a lens and two different mounting options. Oppo has announced the Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit for the Find X9 Pro through a post on Weibo. According to the brand, this camera accessory will debut in China on Oct. 16, alongside the launch of the Find X9 series.

The Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit will feature a Hasselblad-branded teleconverter lens, a magnetic ring light for flash, a magnetic grip, a protective case with magnets, and a professional shoulder strap. 

Most of these components attach magnetically to the back of the Find X9 Pro for easy installation and removal.

Oppo revealed that the ring light can deliver up to 700 continuous flashes and emits an illuminance of 2200 lux on a surface half a metre away. This magnetic accessory allows users to adjust the colour temperature between 3,000K and 9,000K. 

The magnetic handle attaches to the base of the Find X9 Pro, functioning as a dedicated physical shutter button with an ergonomic grip for comfortable use.​

Oppo has confirmed that the detachable lens will enhance the Find X9 Pro’s zoom capabilities by approximately 3.28 times. This upgrade means the phone’s 70 mm telephoto lens effectively extends to a focal length of 230 mm.

Additionally, the device will feature an improved XPan mode alongside support for Hasselblad’s signature colour profiles.​

These accessories will be exclusive to the Oppo Find X9 Pro and won't be compatible with the standard Find X9 model. Oppo has previously announced that the regular Find X9 will also launch with video-related attachments, though specific details about these add-ons are yet to be disclosed.

ALSO READ

Oppo Find X9 And Vivo X300 Flagships To Get MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Can It Beat Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?
Opinion
Oppo Find X9 And Vivo X300 Flagships To Get MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Can It Beat Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT