Oppo Find X9 Pro Gets Hasselblad Imaging Kit With Add-On Lens For Enhanced Zoom

The Oppo Find X9 range is set to make its official debut later this week, featuring two variants: the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. In the lead-up to the launch, Oppo has introduced a dedicated accessory package for the Pro edition, designed to elevate its camera performance.

Called the Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit, this modular add‑on comes with a lens and two different mounting options. Oppo has announced the Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit for the Find X9 Pro through a post on Weibo. According to the brand, this camera accessory will debut in China on Oct. 16, alongside the launch of the Find X9 series.

The Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit will feature a Hasselblad-branded teleconverter lens, a magnetic ring light for flash, a magnetic grip, a protective case with magnets, and a professional shoulder strap.

Most of these components attach magnetically to the back of the Find X9 Pro for easy installation and removal.

Oppo revealed that the ring light can deliver up to 700 continuous flashes and emits an illuminance of 2200 lux on a surface half a metre away. This magnetic accessory allows users to adjust the colour temperature between 3,000K and 9,000K.