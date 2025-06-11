Nothing Phone 3 Design Leak Shows New Camera Module, No Glyph Interface — Check Expected Specs, Price
Tech leaker Max Jumbor has posted on X what looks to be a photograph of the new Phone 3.
Carl Pei-led Nothing will formally launch its first flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, on July 1, but rumour mill is spinning bigtime, with leaks and reports pouring in.
The newest leak on Phone 3 gives away the radically different design philosophy from the earlier generations, expected specs and what price point the phone could arrive in.
Nothing Phone 3: No More Glyph Interface, But Nothing DNA Nonetheless
There have already been quite a few teasers and leaks, but that's not enough. Here comes your very first look at the upcoming Nothing Phone (3)! ð pic.twitter.com/zuxVQfu3Xs— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 10, 2025
Tech leaker Max Jumbor posted on X what looks to be a photograph of the new Phone 3. Glyph Interface, the signature rear LED arrangement on Nothing 1 and Nothing 2, seems to have been eliminated, indicating a break from Nothing's signature design language. It is also not clear whether the rumoured dot-matrix display is making way to the device.
However, the phone continues to sport a semi-transparent rear panel, curved frames, and smooth corners. The phone is depicted in traditional white, maintaining its premium and clean appearance.
Nothing Phone 3: New Camera Module
A changed camera configuration is shown in the image, with the positioning implying a cross between the layouts of the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The new configuration suggests a unified design language that sets the Phone 3 apart from previous versions.
This device features three back sensors, including a big camera module with a big telephoto, in place of the dual-camera arrangement found on Phone 2.
Nothing Phone 3: Specs And Price In India (Expected)
While not official, the Nothing Phone 3 is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO Amoled screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. It might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. A 5000mAh battery with 50W wired and 20W wireless charging are also expected.
While leaks indicate a $799 price point in the US (around Rs 68,000), Indian users could get it for lower. Reports indicate the Phone 3 may cost between Rs 58,000 and Rs 60,000 in India if Nothing follows its earlier pattern of keeping its Indian prices around Rs 15,000 lower over US pricing.