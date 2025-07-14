New iPhone 17 Pro Images Show Thicker Camera Bar — Check Full Specs, Launch Timeline, Prices
The iPhone 17 Pro models are set for a major camera revamp. New leaked images of the purported iPhone 17 Pro yet again show a thicker camera bar, in line with earlier reports.
Noted tipster Majin Bu has posted a fresh image on X for the iPhone 17 Pro, and it clearly shows a thicker make and a larger camera bar. Shown in white, the device packs a prominent camera module with three lenses, an LED flash in the right corner, and a LiDAR sensor.
This follows Bu’s images of iPhone 17 Pro in black and its cover as well a few days back. The device is expected to have a 8.725mm profile, which will be a marked increase in thickness from the current Pro model.
iPhone 17 Pro Specs And Features
The bigger camera module of the iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to pack a 48MP rear telephoto camera, a major upgrade from the 12MP one on the iPhone 16 Pro. This will be complemented with a 24MP front shooter.
Dual video recording from front and rear cameras simultaneously is likely coming as well, along with support for 8K video recording, a first for Pro.
The Apple logo could be repositioned to the centre of the lower half of the rear panel on the Pro models because of the larger camera bar. Other design changes include an aluminium frame and a half-aluminium, half-glass back panel.
The iPhone 17 Pro line is expected to have the 3nm A19 Pro chipset under its hood, paired with 12GB RAM (upgraded from 8GB RAM), which will likely give a performance boost.
The Pro models could also come with a bigger battery, faster MagSafe charger, and vapour chamber cooling.
iPhone 17 Pro Price And Launch Timeline
The iPhone 17 Pro models are set to debut alongside the iPhone 17 and the purported new iPhone 17 Air in September. As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro price could start at Rs 1,29,999, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max price might begin at Rs 1,64,990.