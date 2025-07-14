New iPhone 17 Pro Images Show Thicker Camera Bar — Check Full Specs, Launch Timeline, Prices

The iPhone 17 Pro models are set for a major camera revamp. New leaked images of the purported iPhone 17 Pro yet again show a thicker camera bar, in line with earlier reports.

Noted tipster Majin Bu has posted a fresh image on X for the iPhone 17 Pro, and it clearly shows a thicker make and a larger camera bar. Shown in white, the device packs a prominent camera module with three lenses, an LED flash in the right corner, and a LiDAR sensor.

This follows Bu’s images of iPhone 17 Pro in black and its cover as well a few days back. The device is expected to have a 8.725mm profile, which will be a marked increase in thickness from the current Pro model.