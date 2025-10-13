iQOO 15 Unboxing Leaks Ahead Of Oct 20 China Launch; Show Design, Features

For the first time in iQOO’s flagship series, the phone will support wireless charging. It is also expected to come with a large battery of over 7,000mAh.

The iQOO 15 will run on the Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset, which has a 2+6 core setup and can reach a top speed of 4.6GHz.

It will also include iQOO's own Q3 gaming chip, which is designed to improve gaming performance and also has an IP68 + IP69 rating.

It will come with a new-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which allows you to unlock the phone faster and more securely compared to traditional fingerprint scanners. It's also designed to work even if your fingers are wet.

According to the leak, the phone has a QNSS super rendering engine to provide high-quality, console-like graphics and performance on the phone. It has also revealed that the chip is made using ultra-low power technology, which helps in super resolution, ultra-frame rates, and ray tracing.

The iQOO 15 can handle long gaming sessions without slowing down or getting too hot.

The company tested the phone using the game CrossFire: Gunfight King and found that after one hour of continuous play, the phone maintained an average frame rate of 143.76 fps, the frame variance was just 1.54, and the device temperature stayed at 43.6 degrees Celsius.