iQOO 15 Unboxing Leaks Ahead Of Oct 20 China Launch; Show Design, Features
The iQOO 15, one of the most anticipated smartphones in the gaming segment, has been leaked online ahead of its official launch in China on October 20. The leaks include an unboxing video of the Legend Edition.
iQOO, in collaboration with BMW Motorsport, confirmed that it will be the first handset from the company to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is named as the "world's first self-developed gaming chip."
iQOO 15 design
The rear panel features the "Monster Inside" text along with a blue-red design. It has a flatter back panel compared to its predecessor. The LED lights are also placed around the rear camera.
It also has a punch-hole display on the front for the selfie camera, while the metallic edges give the device a premium look and feel.
The power button and volume rockers are located on the right side of the phone. At the bottom, users will find a USB-C port, a microphone, a speaker grille, and a SIM card slot.
Features of iQOO 15
For the first time in iQOO’s flagship series, the phone will support wireless charging. It is also expected to come with a large battery of over 7,000mAh.
The iQOO 15 will run on the Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset, which has a 2+6 core setup and can reach a top speed of 4.6GHz.
It will also include iQOO's own Q3 gaming chip, which is designed to improve gaming performance and also has an IP68 + IP69 rating.
It will come with a new-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which allows you to unlock the phone faster and more securely compared to traditional fingerprint scanners. It's also designed to work even if your fingers are wet.
According to the leak, the phone has a QNSS super rendering engine to provide high-quality, console-like graphics and performance on the phone. It has also revealed that the chip is made using ultra-low power technology, which helps in super resolution, ultra-frame rates, and ray tracing.
The iQOO 15 can handle long gaming sessions without slowing down or getting too hot.
The company tested the phone using the game CrossFire: Gunfight King and found that after one hour of continuous play, the phone maintained an average frame rate of 143.76 fps, the frame variance was just 1.54, and the device temperature stayed at 43.6 degrees Celsius.