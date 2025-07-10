iPhone 17 Air Goes 'Pro' — Tipped To Get Advanced Chipset, Bigger RAM, Four Stunning Colours
The iPhone 17 series is anticipated to be unveiled in September, with the lineup comprising iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and an all-new iPhone 17 Air.
iPhone 17 Air, the slimmest iPhone to date, has been the subject of numerous leaks on its thin design. Now, new reports indicate that the Air will get Pro-level RAM and chipset and come in four stunning colourways.
Pro-Level Chipset, RAM In iPhone 17 Air
While it was initially assumed that the iPhone 17 Air will pack a less powerful A19 processor, Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital has now hinted that the device will likely be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, which is a substantial upgrade. However, there could be one fewer GPU core: five instead of six cores housed in the Pro variants.
The leaker also indicated that the RAM in the iPhone 17 Air will be Pro-grade as well. Instead of the 8GB RAM, the Air model will get a bigger 12GB RAM, which will surely improve performance, multitasking, and app switching.
iPhone 17 Air To Come In Four Stunning Colours
A new rumour also suggests the available colour options for the iPhone 17 Air. As stated by known tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), the iPhone 17 Air will be available in black, silver, light gold, and light blue colourways. The light blue shade is reportedly akin to the Sky Blue colour of the M4 MacBook Air.
iPhone 17 Air Price, Other Specs (Expected)
The iPhone 17 Air could further sport a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP rear camera, a 24MP front camera, and a compact 2,800mAh battery.
It is believed that the iPhone 17 Air price will range between $1,299 and $1,500.