Google Update Fixes Android Flaws For Pixel Devices, Don't Miss These Security Features!
For the Pixel 10 series, the tech giant has fixed a flaw associated with its display.
Google has started rolling out its September security patch to Pixel handsets. The latest security updates, aimed at fixing commonly exploited flaws in Android phones, will be gradually expanded to all supported models over the coming weeks.
Any device from the Pixel 6 onwards, provided it’s running Android 16, will be covered by this release. It’s worth noting that this is a routine security update and not the recent Pixel Drop, which focuses on adding new features across various Pixel phones and other devices.
Once the September security patch reaches your Pixel, a notification should pop up letting you know it’s ready to install. If you’d rather not wait, you can manually search for it by navigating to Settings, then Security and privacy, followed by System and updates, and finally Security update.
According to Android Central, the security features pertain to the Pixel 6 series up to the Pixel 10, including the Pixel Tablet. Users with a Pixel 6 through the Pixel 9 will see version BP3A.250905.014, while the Pixel 10 grabs BD3A.250721.001.B7, as per the report.
The September security patch for Pixel devices brings numerous bug fixes and enhancements. Google has addressed several persistent and well-known problems, including those affecting the newest Pixel 10 series.
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Series Launched: Check Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Prices
Security Updates For Various Pixel Models
For the Pixel 10 series, the tech giant has fixed a flaw associated with its display. The latest security patch addressed an issue where the screen would turn black during transitions from a webpage in an in-app browser, according to Android Central.
Google has rolled out a camera fix with “general” stability enhancements for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series.
For Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 series devices, the company has upgraded the biometrics feature, allowing enhanced fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions.
The tech giant also claimed to have fixed Call Audio quality, occasional instability and other stability issues in the Pixel devices.
In certain conditions, when connected to Android Auto and charging via USB-C, a few users faced the issue with the power button. This has been fixed in the latest update.
An issue with interruption in typing and keyboard functionality in certain conditions has also been fixed.
Other security updates include improvements in network connection stability, a fix for the home button not responding reliably, a fix for issues with navigation gestures in certain conditions and a fix for devices becoming unresponsive to touch across multiple screens or apps.
Material 3 Expressive Update
Apart from the latest security patch, Google also rolled out its September Pixel Drop earlier this week. This includes the vibrant Material 3 Expressive design for Android 16 and a range of older Pixel devices.
The dynamic user interface was initially introduced with the Pixel 10 series. The Material 3 Expressive design allows better personalisation and interactivity for users. The updates will also be available for the Pixel Tablets.
Users can fully customise their lock screens with new Live effects and add photos to their call screen for contacts, according to Android Central.