Google Update Fixes Android Flaws For Pixel Devices, Don't Miss These Security Features!

Google has started rolling out its September security patch to Pixel handsets. The latest security updates, aimed at fixing commonly exploited flaws in Android phones, will be gradually expanded to all supported models over the coming weeks.

Any device from the Pixel 6 onwards, provided it’s running Android 16, will be covered by this release. It’s worth noting that this is a routine security update and not the recent Pixel Drop, which focuses on adding new features across various Pixel phones and other devices.

Once the September security patch reaches your Pixel, a notification should pop up letting you know it’s ready to install. If you’d rather not wait, you can manually search for it by navigating to Settings, then Security and privacy, followed by System and updates, and finally Security update.

According to Android Central, the security features pertain to the Pixel 6 series up to the Pixel 10, including the Pixel Tablet. Users with a Pixel 6 through the Pixel 9 will see version BP3A.250905.014, while the Pixel 10 grabs BD3A.250721.001.B7, as per the report.

The September security patch for Pixel devices brings numerous bug fixes and enhancements. Google has addressed several persistent and well-known problems, including those affecting the newest Pixel 10 series.