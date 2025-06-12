Google Pixel 6a Hit With Battery Overheating Issue — Here's How It Will Be Fixed
Google has alerted Pixel 6a users of a serious battery heating problem that can only be resolved by lowering the battery's capacity and charging hold. The majority of Pixel 6a users will reportedly be required to install Google's upcoming update, which will limit the battery usage.
Earlier this year, days before the launch of the Pixel 9a, Google had faced a similar battery heating issue, that time with the Google Pixel 4a. A serious battery overheating risk that could result in a fire hazard was noted by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, which even led to a product recall.
Google had also revealed an extended repair programme for the Pixel 7a's battery swelling problems in April.
It appears now it is Pixel 6a's turn.
At least two customers have reported incidents of their Pixel 6a phones catching fire, according to Android Authority. One Reddit user claimed that their phone "spontaneously combusted in the middle of the night".
Code strings warning Pixel 6a users of "a potential battery overheating issue" and directing them to an unlive support page were discovered by Android Authority in the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 release.
"Due to a potential battery overheating issue, battery capacity and charging performance are reduced, and battery replacement is recommended. Support options are available, visit g.co/pixel/6abattery for more information,” the code says.
Google has also explained that the Pixel 6a’s battery would be reduced once it has completed 400 charge cycles, with a warning message appearing after 375 cycles.
A software update will be required for a subset of Pixel 6a phones in order to lower the possibility of battery overheating. The update will activate battery management features that lower capacity and charging efficiency.
Google has reportedly begun contacting the owners of the impacted Pixel 6a devices.