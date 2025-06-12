Google Pixel 6a Hit With Battery Overheating Issue — Here's How It Will Be Fixed

Google has alerted Pixel 6a users of a serious battery heating problem that can only be resolved by lowering the battery's capacity and charging hold. The majority of Pixel 6a users will reportedly be required to install Google's upcoming update, which will limit the battery usage.

Earlier this year, days before the launch of the Pixel 9a, Google had faced a similar battery heating issue, that time with the Google Pixel 4a. A serious battery overheating risk that could result in a fire hazard was noted by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, which even led to a product recall.

Google had also revealed an extended repair programme for the Pixel 7a's battery swelling problems in April.

It appears now it is Pixel 6a's turn.

At least two customers have reported incidents of their Pixel 6a phones catching fire, according to Android Authority. One Reddit user claimed that their phone "spontaneously combusted in the middle of the night".