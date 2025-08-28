Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Tensor G5 Benchmark Results Indicate Weak Processor

Pixel phones have generally not been seen as performance powerhouses, particularly after Google shifted exclusively to its custom Tensor chips. The tech giant unveiled the Pixel 10 range worldwide only last week and buyers are now putting the new phones through real‑world tests.

While official Geekbench numbers are yet to be disclosed, one Pixel 10 Pro XL owner has shared their AnTuTu benchmark online. The scores reveal that while the CPU matches the level of 2023 flagships, the GPU performance struggles, even falling below the Pixel 9 and coming closer to what top phones offered four years ago.

A Pixel 10 Pro XL owner (@yAlphax) recently shared their phone’s performance scores on Reddit. The handset managed to secure 11,73,221 points on AnTuTu. With that tally, the device finds itself competing with premium models like the Honor 200 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Pro, powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Dimensity 8350 processors, respectively.

Benchmark figures reveal that the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s CPU secured 4,15,848 points, a level comparable with chips like Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+. While this represents an improvement of about 15% over the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the results indicate the handset still aligns more closely with last year’s flagship processors from rival brands.

Graphics benchmarks don’t favour the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Its PowerVR IMG DXT-48-1536 GPU managed just 3,67,206 points in AnTuTu, noticeably below the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s score of over 4,40,000 with the Mali-G715. That’s a dip of nearly 20% from one generation to the next, leaving the Tensor G5’s GPU performance on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as per the latest updates.

Google has introduced the Pixel 10 Pro XL with a large 6.8‑inch LTPO display, offering a resolution of 1,344×2,992 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits. The screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Powering the device is a 5,200 mAh battery that supports 45 W wired charging and 25 W wireless charging.