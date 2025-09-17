Tired Of Unwanted Calls? This 'Ask Reason For Calling' Feature Of iOS 26 Will Make Life Easier

iPhone's new update iOS 26 is officially here and one standout feature is 'ask reason for calling.'

A lot of people are bothered by unwanted calls, which sometimes interrupt work, personal time, and can even be a security risk. Users often have to deal with a constant barrage of these calls, making it difficult to distinguish between important calls and spam. Many people are hesitant to answer calls from unknown numbers for this very reason.

If you are still on the fence about upgrading to iOS 26, this one feature might just be the deciding factor. It's a game-changer for anyone tired of being hassled by unsolicited calls.