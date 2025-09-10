Apple iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: How To Pre-Book?

Customers in India can pre-book the new iPhones through various channels, including the official Apple Online Store, major e-commerce sites like Amazon India, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and authorised resellers such as Imagine and Unicorn.

The new iPhones are priced as follows:

iPhone 17: Starts at Rs 82,900

iPhone Air: Starts at Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Pro: Starts at Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Starts at Rs 1,49,900

The new iPhone 17 Pro Max also introduces a 2TB variant, priced at Rs 2,29,900, making it the first iPhone to cross the Rs 2 lakh price point in India. Additionally, Apple is offering various bank offers, cashback, EMI plans, and exchange bonuses to make the new devices more accessible to customers.

The launch also welcomed several other gadgets. The Apple AirPods Pro 3, now out, have enhanced active noise cancellation that is twice as better as the last generation, as per Apple. The new AirPods Pro also come with enhanced spatial experiences, biometric sensors for heart rate monitoring during workouts, improved battery life, plus live translation capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence.

The Watch Series 11 comes with heart, hearing, sleep, and mental health features, including blood pressure monitoring capabilities, quality of sleep scores, and other fitness features, while in the Apple Watch SE 3, the improved S10 chip is superior to the one found in the SE.