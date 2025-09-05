iPhone 17 Pro Leak Hints At Bold New Orange Colour Ahead Of Sept 9 Launch
All these speculations will finally be put to rest next Tuesday when Apple hosts its 'Awe Dropping' event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 17 series is just days away from being revealed at its annual launch event on Sept. 9. Amid this, fresh leaks are fuelling speculation about what to expect. The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be released in a striking new orange colour.
Tech tipster Sonny Dickson shared images on X of what appear to be camera control buttons for the upcoming iPhone 17 series models. The hardware components come in a range of colours, including yellow, green, blue, pink and black. Another set shows darker blue, silver and a bright orange that bears a strong resemblance to the colour used for the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button.
Take a look at the images here:
Hereâs a closer look at the camera control button for iPhone 17, the color options are looking great. pic.twitter.com/JQBWo5JOdG— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 4, 2025
If these images appear to be real, the orange finish would mark Apple’s boldest Pro colour choice to date. While rumours have long suggested an orange variant for the iPhone 17 Pro, the company has never released such a vivid shade for a Pro model before, according to 9to5Mac.
Possible Price Hikes Across The Line-Up
Beyond colours, pricing has also remained a major talking point among Apple fans ahead of the launch of the latest series. Earlier reports hinted at a hike for the Pro model alone, but new information suggests other models could be priced higher.
According to TrendForce, cited by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 series could be priced at:
iPhone 17 (128GB): $799 (around Rs 70,500)
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): $1,199 (around Rs 1.06 lakh)
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): $1,299 (around Rs 1.15 lakh)
iPhone 17 Air (256GB): $1,099 (around Rs 97,000)
Leaked Video Of iPhone 17 Pro Max Surfaces
Meanwhile, another leak from China is generating excitement. A video posted on Weibo and shared by GSMArena allegedly shows an iPhone 17 Pro Max during production. The clip appears to capture the silver device being handled on the production line, offering the clearest look yet at Apple’s upcoming flagship.
All Eyes On Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event
