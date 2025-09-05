iPhone 17 Pro Leak Hints At Bold New Orange Colour Ahead Of Sept 9 Launch

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 17 series is just days away from being revealed at its annual launch event on Sept. 9. Amid this, fresh leaks are fuelling speculation about what to expect. The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be released in a striking new orange colour.

Tech tipster Sonny Dickson shared images on X of what appear to be camera control buttons for the upcoming iPhone 17 series models. The hardware components come in a range of colours, including yellow, green, blue, pink and black. Another set shows darker blue, silver and a bright orange that bears a strong resemblance to the colour used for the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button.

Take a look at the images here: