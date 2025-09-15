iPhone 17 Launch Lineup Features New Fast-Charging Adaptor With Adjustable Voltage Supply

Apple Inc. launched a new power adaptor that can fast charge an iPhone without heating it up. The '40W Dynamic Power Adapter With 60W Max' can disseminate a volume of power higher than the amount of syllables in its lengthy name.

A part of the company's latest iPhone 17 launch on Sept. 9, it can provide similar charging power to that 60W charger despite being 40 W. It achieves this through its USB PD 3.2 AVS protocol support.

This means that it has an adjustable voltage supply, giving the user different voltage options to charge their phone, that are closer to what their device would optimally charge with.

Typically, portable computer devices like phones and laptops reduce the maximum charging power input for their batteries in order to reduce wear and tear, overheating and increase battery longevity. When the device's battery charge is closer to 100%, the voltage is slowly dialed down to accommodate for this.

Apple's new adaptor can instead provide a more accurate voltage to fast charge the device without heating it up. This adaptor is compatible with the new models of iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 series of phones sold by Apple.

The adaptor is a part of Apple's focus on faster charging for their consumer electronics products, especially their iPhone 17 product line with its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Max phones having the capacity to charge up to 50% in around 20 minutes via 40W or higher adaptor and type C USB cable.

The iPhone 16 lineup of phones in contrast, charged devices up to 50% within 30 minutes. According to reports, the adaptor is sold separate from the type C charging cable. Which is to be bought or owned independently from the product.