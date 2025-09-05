Apple iPhone 16 Now Available Under Rs 25,000 On Amazon: Check Discounts, Exchange Offer
Apple's iPhone 16 continues to draw the attention of tech enthusiasts ahead of the iPhone 17 launch amid the buzz over potential price cuts and deals. Amazon has now rolled out a series of attractive deals on the iPhone 16 for prospective buyers. The latest offer could be particularly appealing for those looking forward to a smartphone upgrade without spending a huge amount.
The iPhone 16 can now be bought at a price under Rs 25,000.
Currently, the iPhone 16 (128 GB) has been listed at Rs 79,900 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce giant is now offering a 12% discount on the retail price of the iPhone 16. This brings down the price to Rs 69,999.
Customers can get additional discounts up to Rs 45,350 under the exchange offer. For instance, a well-maintained iPhone 15 (128 GB), can fetch up to Rs 31,300.
With the maximum limit of the exchange offer and the 12% discount, the iPhone 16 can be bought at Rs 24,649 on Amazon.
For Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card holders, buying on EMI can help to save up to Rs 3,151 in interest amount.
iPhone 16 Features, Specifications
Display: The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch OLED screen, delivering a resolution of 2556x1179 pixels with a pixel density of 460 ppi. Its IP68 rating ensures protection against water, dust and splashes.
Camera: The iPhone 16 features camera control for instant object and location recognition, a 48MP fusion camera, 2x telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide lenses, plus a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. New audio mix tools and machine-learning enhancements reduce wind noise and improve sound quality.
Processor: The iPhone 16 runs on the A18 Bionic chip with a 16-core neural engine, 6-core CPU, faster 5G and improved battery, delivering up to twice the AI performance of its predecessor.
Apple Intelligence: On iOS 18, Apple Intelligence offers writing, proofreading and summarisation across apps, plus audio recording, transcription and post-call summaries, all available via a free update.
With these features, the iPhone 16 remains a good choice for users seeking a future-ready device. With Amazon’s current discounts, exchange options and bank offers, this could be a good opportunity for buyers to secure the phone at a cheaper price.