Apple iPhone 16 Now Available Under Rs 25,000 On Amazon: Check Discounts, Exchange Offer

Apple's iPhone 16 continues to draw the attention of tech enthusiasts ahead of the iPhone 17 launch amid the buzz over potential price cuts and deals. Amazon has now rolled out a series of attractive deals on the iPhone 16 for prospective buyers. The latest offer could be particularly appealing for those looking forward to a smartphone upgrade without spending a huge amount.

The iPhone 16 can now be bought at a price under Rs 25,000.

Currently, the iPhone 16 (128 GB) has been listed at Rs 79,900 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce giant is now offering a 12% discount on the retail price of the iPhone 16. This brings down the price to Rs 69,999.

Customers can get additional discounts up to Rs 45,350 under the exchange offer. For instance, a well-maintained iPhone 15 (128 GB), can fetch up to Rs 31,300.

With the maximum limit of the exchange offer and the 12% discount, the iPhone 16 can be bought at Rs 24,649 on Amazon.

For Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card holders, buying on EMI can help to save up to Rs 3,151 in interest amount.