Chinese iPhone Buyers Complain of Scratches On New Pro Models

Instead, images of grazed-up store units surfaced on China’s Weibo, and display models in the stores Bloomberg visited exhibited similar markings. The black iPhone Air showed itself to also be prone to scratching, the reporters observed.

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is, or if it’s a problem beyond China — one of the first markets to get the new iPhone 17. As of Friday afternoon, the related hashtag was among the top trending topics on Weibo, with more than 40 million views. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple has contended with launch-day hiccups in past years. Users also complained about how the iPhone 7’s glossy black finish could be easily scuffed. Earlier, the super thin iPhone 6 experienced a more serious issue, as users found it was susceptible to bending. The iPhone 4 also infamously had a problem with its wireless antenna failing when held in a certain way.

The fresh social media backlash threatens to disrupt an otherwise strong debut for the iPhone 17, which Apple is counting on to maintain its momentum at a time that the company is struggling to roll out AI features.