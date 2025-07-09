Ahead Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price Drops By Rs 40,000
If you’ve dreamed of enjoying a foldable smartphone experience but have put the thought of buying one on the backburner due to its price, think again.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is scheduled to launch on Wednesday. Just hours before it, its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, has got a major price cut on Amazon. So here is your chance to own a premium Samsung foldable at a discount.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Offer On Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was originally priced at Rs 1,64,999, is now listed for Rs 1,25,599 on Amazon, offering customers a straight-up discount of Rs 39,400 (or 24%). Add to that the bank offers, cashback and exchange deals, and you end up saving even more.
Cashback: Prime members receive 5% cashback (up to Rs 3,767) with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, while other users get 3% cashback.
Bank Offers: Up to Rs 1,500 discount on select credit cards, including HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, and others.
Exchange Offers: You can also get up to Rs 52,000 off by exchanging your old smartphone (based on its make/model and condition), bringing the price further down.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Standout Features
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage that offer great performance and speed. Both the 6.3-inch cover display and 7.6-inch main Amoled display have 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.
It has a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto, along with 10MP selfie shooter on the cover and 4MP camera on the main display. It houses a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
If you're good with a one-generation-old smartphone that has flagship-level features, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at this low price is a great buy.