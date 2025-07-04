Seven Premium Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 In India: Oppo Reno 14 Pro, Realme GT 7, Vivo T4 Ultra, More
If you're looking for flagship-grade performance, good optics and decent specs, and don’t want to spend a bomb at the same time, these smartphones are worth a look.
Oppo Reno 14 Pro (Starts At Rs 49,999)
The all-new Oppo Reno 14 Pro offers flagship-grade performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC. It features a triple rear camera comprising 50MP main sensor, with 50MP selfie shooter, 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and AI features like AI Call Assistant, AI Unblur, AI Recompose, and AI Mind Space.
Google Pixel 9a (Starts At Rs 49,999)
Powered by Google’s own Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9a offers great performance and smooth browsing. The 9a is a boon for photographers with its 48MP primary and a 13MP ultrawide lens, a 13MP selfie shooter, and features such as Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Panorama with Night Sight, and Astrophotography. It’s also the cheapest smartphone featuring Gemini Nano.
OnePlus 13R (Starts At Rs 42,999)
Boasting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under its hood and RAM options of 12GB and 16GB, OnePlus 13R packs great performance for gaming and heavy use. It houses a big 6,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Another standout feature is its 50MP triple camera set, paired with a 32MP front camera.
Samsung Galaxy A56 (Starts At Rs 41,999)
The standout feature of the Galaxy A56 is its low-light photography with Nightography. It has a triple-camera set with 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP selfie camera with Low Noise Mode. The A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh cell.
Realme GT 7 (Starts At Rs 39,999)
The Realme GT 7 is the first phone in India to have the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, offering a stable 120 fps frame rate for games. It has a massive 7,000mAh battery, 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, with 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
Vivo T4 Ultra (Starts At Rs 37,999)
The Vivo T4 Ultra boasts a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX882 sensor (the same as flagship X200), 50MP Sony IMX 921 primary lens, plus 4K video on front and rear shooters with gimbal-like stabilisation. Its performance and smooth app switching is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.
Poco F7 (Starts At 31,999)
The Poco F7 packs a gargantuan 7,550mAh cell, the largest in any smartphone, that too in a slim profile of 7.99mm. It also has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC under its hood and 24GB of Turbo RAM, which power its flagship-grade performance, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS that deliver nice pictures.