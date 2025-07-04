Seven Premium Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 In India: Oppo Reno 14 Pro, Realme GT 7, Vivo T4 Ultra, More

The Poco F7 packs a gargantuan 7,550mAh cell, the largest in any smartphone, that too in a slim profile of 7.99mm. It also has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC under its hood and 24GB of Turbo RAM, which power its flagship-grade performance, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS that deliver nice pictures.