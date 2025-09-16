Want iPhone 16 Under Rs 50,000? Here's How You Can Get It At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
The iPhone 16 Pro, which was launched at Rs 1,19,900, will be available for Rs 74,999.
Flipkart has announced that Apple's iPhone 16 will be available at a discounted rate during its much-anticipated Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant has listed the iPhone 16 at a special sale price of Rs 51,999, with a 'Notify Me' banner, indicating the price will go live once the sale begins.
However, when combined with specific bank offers, the final price drop is slated to be below the Rs 50,000 mark.
Bank Offers To Combine For More iPhone 16 Discounts
To get the iPhone 16 at less than Rs 50,000, customers will need to combine the discounted listing price with one of the available bank offers.
Here are some offers as listed on the website:
5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card up to Rs 4,000 per statement quarter.
5% cashback on Flipkart SBI Credit Card up to Rs 4,000 per calendar quarter.
Get extra Rs 27,901 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon).
5% cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card.
Flat Rs 1,053 off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Transactions.
Bank discounts at Flipkart Big Billion Sale for iPhone 16
Flipkart is also offering substantial trade-in values for older devices. Customers can get up to Rs 27,000 for an iPhone 15 and Rs 24,000 for an iPhone 14, potentially bringing the cost down even further. For those looking for affordability, EMI options will also be available, starting from Rs 1,829 per month.
Price Cut For Pro Models
These deals are not limited to the base model. The premium iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also set to receive substantial price cuts.
The iPhone 16 Pro, which was launched at Rs 1,19,900, will be available for Rs 74,999. Combine it with a more Rs 5,000 bank discount, it will bring its price down to Rs. 69,999.
The top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs 1,44,900, will be available for Rs 94,999. With further bank discounts, its buying price will come down to Rs 89,999.
Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale
The Big Billion Days 2025 is starting from September 23, with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Black and Plus members beginning on September 22. With ‘Early Bird Deals’, customers can shop for their favourite products at The Big Billion Days Sale prices before it officially begins and can access deals across mobiles, electronics, fashion, appliances, and more.
Prioritising speed in delivery, Flipkart Minutes is set to participate in the sale at scale, with presence in 3,000 pin codes across metros and tier-2+ cities.