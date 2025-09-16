Want iPhone 16 Under Rs 50,000? Here's How You Can Get It At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart has announced that Apple's iPhone 16 will be available at a discounted rate during its much-anticipated Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant has listed the iPhone 16 at a special sale price of Rs 51,999, with a 'Notify Me' banner, indicating the price will go live once the sale begins.

However, when combined with specific bank offers, the final price drop is slated to be below the Rs 50,000 mark.