Apple's iOS 26 India Release: Time, How To Download, Supported iPhones
Apple’s iOS 26 update is rolling out globally, including in India, starting today, Sept. 15. First unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June, iOS 26 has undergone several developer and public beta releases in the past few months.
At the ‘Awe Dropping’ event on Sept. 9, Apple said that the new iPhone 17 models would ship with iOS 26 pre-installed. While these devices won’t be available for purchase until Sept. 19, users with compatible iPhone models can install the update immediately.
Release Time In India
Apple has not officially announced the exact timing for the rollout. But past iOS updates used to go live at 10a.m. PT (around 10:30 p.m. IST). Based on the previous trends, iPhone owners in India can expect to access iOS 26 around the same time tonight.
Supported iPhones
The iOS 26 update supports a wide range of iPhone models. The list of compatible devices includes:
iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
iPhone 16 Series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11 Series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE: 2nd generation and later
How To Download
To install iOS 26, open Settings > General > Software Update, and your iPhone will automatically check for the new update. Tap ‘Download & Install’, agree to the terms and conditions, and the update will begin.
What's New In iOS 26
According to Gadgets 360, iOS 26 introduces the new Liquid Glass UI, which reflects and refracts light, creating a more immersive, visually cohesive experience across Apple devices inspired by visionOS. Users can now further customise their lock screens and home screens, including a new Clear option for icons.
The Camera app interface has been redesigned for smoother navigation and easier mode switching. Changes to the Photos app from last year have been reversed, with separate tabs now available for Library and Collection views.
Apple Intelligence Suite has been expanded with Live Translation for real-time audio and text translation in multiple languages and Call Screening, which allows users to screen incoming calls with Live Voicemail before answering, reported NDTV Gadgets 360.
Additional updates include AutoMix and Lyrics Translation in Apple Music, a new Apple Games app, a Visited Places option in Maps and enhanced tools in Image Playground and Writing Tools.