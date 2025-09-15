Apple's iOS 26 India Release: Time, How To Download, Supported iPhones

According to Gadgets 360, iOS 26 introduces the new Liquid Glass UI, which reflects and refracts light, creating a more immersive, visually cohesive experience across Apple devices inspired by visionOS. Users can now further customise their lock screens and home screens, including a new Clear option for icons.

The Camera app interface has been redesigned for smoother navigation and easier mode switching. Changes to the Photos app from last year have been reversed, with separate tabs now available for Library and Collection views.

Apple Intelligence Suite has been expanded with Live Translation for real-time audio and text translation in multiple languages and Call Screening, which allows users to screen incoming calls with Live Voicemail before answering, reported NDTV Gadgets 360.

Additional updates include AutoMix and Lyrics Translation in Apple Music, a new Apple Games app, a Visited Places option in Maps and enhanced tools in Image Playground and Writing Tools.