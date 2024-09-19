Mid-Market Firms, Startups Kickstart Next Wave Of GCC Growth In India

India's global capability centre boom, initially driven by major conglomerates like JPMorgan and Target, is now entering the next leg of growth from smaller, lesser-known companies. Mid-market enterprises and startups from various regions are increasingly establishing GCCs in India, with more expected to follow.

Companies with under $1 billion in revenue or having raised up to $500 million in funding are classified as small to mid-market enterprises. These include specialist, venture capital, and private equity-backed companies.

These ventures, much like the larger ecosystem, are tapping India to build and innovate solutions with new-age tech capabilities. Access to talent, cost efficiency, and government policies have been some of the favourable factors, say industry players.

A recent report by Nasscom stated that more mid-market enterprises and unicorns are setting up GCCs in India, with around 40 global unicorns having a GCC presence as of 2024. Uncharted ventures like Revolut, Bloomreach, Cerebras, Plume, Clari, Greenlight, ThoughtSpot, Outsystems, Reliaquest, Traveloka, and Graphcore, among others, are some examples, the industry body lists.

GCC consulting services company ANSR notes that the mid-market enterprises and startups currently represent about 20–25% of the GCC market and about 10–15% of the workforce. Further, this number is expected to continue to grow to about 35–40% of the overall GCC market.

Currently, India hosts approximately 1,500 GCCs and is expected to increase to around 2,000–2,400 in the next 3–5 years, driven by both large enterprises and mid-market enterprises and unicorn startups establishing GCCs in India.