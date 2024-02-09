Microsoft’s Nadella Says India To Become Largest Developer Community On GitHub By 2027

Microsoft Inc.'s Satya Nadella on Thursday said India is the fastest growing market for GitHub, an online hosting service for software development platforms.

India will surpass the U.S. by 2027 for hosting the largest developer community on the platform, said Nadella, chairman and chief executive at Microsoft.

Currently, there are 13.2 million developers using GitHub in India and about 20 million in the US. After the US, India is the country with the second-highest number of generative artificial intelligence projects on GitHub.

On the second day of the Microsoft AI Tour, Nadella was in Bengaluru. Addressing a gathering of over a thousand computer software developers, Nadella emphasised the contribution Indian developers are making in creating innovative products and solutions that address national issues and speeding up the worldwide adoption of AI.

The head of Microsoft said that the Code without Barriers programme will now expand to include India, calling the country's developers "unstoppable" and their momentum "unbelievable."

Launched in 2021 in nine Asia-Pacific nations, the Code without Barriers programme aims to close the gender gap in the rapidly expanding cloud, AI, and digital technology sectors in the Asia-Pacific. For women working in technical roles, such as developers and coders, it offers networking opportunities, training and support. This year, the programme aims to support 75,000 female developers in India.

As part of the Microsoft AI Tour, Nadella is advocating for the broader adoption of Microsoft's AI-based technologies while on a three-day visit to India. Nadella, who was born in Hyderabad, spent 10 years working for Microsoft and is known for having turned the tech giant around with his "mobile and cloud first" approach.